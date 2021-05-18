Which Hydrogen Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

Matilda Colman
Bloom Energy vs. Cummins: Which Hydrogen Stock is a Better Buy?

The potentially devastating impact of climate change is pushing governments worldwide to seek a rapid shift by their countries into renewable energy, in which hydrogen is expected to play a key role as a fuel. Two major players in this industry, Bloom Energy (NYSE:) and Cummins (CMI), are expected to benefit from the industry’s progress. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) and Cummins Inc . (NYSE:) are two established players in the hydrogen-generated energy space. BE provides solid oxide fuel cell technology and is known mainly for its Bloom Energy Server. CMI designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and engines and engine-related component products. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power.

Much improvement in infrastructure is still required for hydrogen to become a go-to alternative energy source. But, as the world continues to move toward a greener environment, the demand for hydrogen-based energy should keep rising. Because President Biden is aiming to cut U.S. emissions by as much as 52% by 2030, the hydrogen fuel segment is expected to get a major boost, along with other alternative energy sources. So, both BE and CMI should witness increasing demand for their products.

While BE has gained 144.2% over the past year, CMI has returned 71.1%. However, in terms of their past six months’ performance, CMI is a clear winner with 15.3% returns versus BE’s 1.8%. But which of these two stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

