Which Electric Vehicle Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) and Arrival (ARVL) are both engaged in the production of electric vehicles (EVs). Which stock is the better buy?.The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow at an impressive 21.1% CAGR rate over the next ten years. This enormous growth will be driven by favorable government policies and support in terms of grants and subsidies, further development of charging infrastructure, and huge investments by institutional investors.

These catalysts have attracted investors’ attention to the EV industry, as evidenced by the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) 26.39% returns over the past six months, compared to SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) 15.22% gains over the same period.

Today we’re going to analyze and compare two EV stocks: Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) and Arrival (ARVL). WKHS is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, and designs, produces, and sells commercial EVs in the U.S. ARVL is based in London and just recently went public in March 2021.

