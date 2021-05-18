Walmart, Home Depot, Macy’s Rise Premarket; Tesla Falls By Investing.com

Fisker (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% after the electric car manufacturer raised its outlook on full-year spending as it looks to ramp-up the pace of research and development, even as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.

IBM (NYSE:) stock fell 0.1% after Big Blue said it would buy Waeg, a consulting partner for Salesforce (NYSE:), in a deal that will extend its range of services and support its hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence strategy.

Home Depot (NYSE:) stock rose 2.1% after the top U.S. home improvement retailer blew past quarterly same-store sales estimates, as demand remained strong for its products even as vaccinations opened up more traditional avenues for customers to spend their money.

