Walmart Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Walmart Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Walmart (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Walmart announced earnings per share of $1.69 on revenue of $138.3B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $132.21B.

Walmart shares are down 3% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.61% from its 52 week high of $153.66 set on December 1, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 10.84% from the start of the year.

Walmart follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Walmart’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Alibaba ADR had missed expectations on Thursday with fourth quarter EPS of $10.32 on revenue of $187.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of $11.16 on revenue of $187.37B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar