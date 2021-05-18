Wall Street Opens Mixed as Strong Retail Earnings Raise Price Fears; Dow up 36 Pts By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Tuesday, as extremely strong earnings from retailers revived fears about inflation and a possible early tightening of monetary policy, undermining overnight gains in futures contracts.

Both Walmart (NYSE:) and Home Depot (NYSE:) blew past expectations with their reports for the three months through March, apparently more than able to pass on higher input costs to consumers flush with cash after the latest round of stimulus checks.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was up 36 points, ior 0.1%, at 34,364 points. The was up 0.1% and the was up 0.4%. All three major indices had opened the week with losses on Monday.