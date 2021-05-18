Vietnam shuts industrial parks housing Foxconn plants after COVID-19 outbreak

Article content

HANOI — Vietnam’s northern province of Bac Giang ordered on Tuesday four industrial parks, including three that house production facilities of Taiwan’s Foxconn, to temporarily shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The industrial parks will be closed until further notice, the province’s People’s Committee said in a statement.

“We hope the measure will be in place for just two weeks, but it depends on the situation of the outbreak, said Le Anh Duong, chairman of Bac Giang People’s Committee.

Foxconn on Tuesday confirmed its operations in the province had been suspended.

“Some subsidiaries of the group are cooperating with the local government’s overall anti-epidemic policy in the Bac Giang area of ​​Vietnam,” Foxconn told Reuters in an emailed statement.

It added there was minimal impact to its operations in Vietnam.

In January, Vietnam awarded a license to a unit of Foxconn to build a $270 million plant to produce laptops and tablets.

Foxconn was moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam from China at the request of Apple Inc, a person with knowledge of the plan said in November, as the U.S. firm diversifies production to minimize the impact of Sino-U.S. trade tensions.