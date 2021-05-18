Vaccine pioneer BioNTech hires former Morphosys exec as finance chief By Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – BioNTech, the Pfizer (NYSE:) partner that invented the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine, has appointed former Morphosys executive Jens Holstein as chief financial officer to help it grow into a global immunotherapy company.

Sierk Poetting, who is finance chief and chief operating officer, will focus on the latter role, BioNTech said in a statement on Tuesday.

Former Morphosys CFO Holstein quit that company in December after almost 10 years there. Previously, he served in various finance and management positions at diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE (DE:).

