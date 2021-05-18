Vaccine pioneer BioNTech hires former Morphosys exec as finance chief By Reuters

© Reuters.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – BioNTech, the Pfizer (NYSE:) partner that invented the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine, has appointed former Morphosys executive Jens Holstein as chief financial officer to help it grow into a global immunotherapy company.
Sierk Poetting, who is finance chief and chief operating officer, will focus on the latter role, BioNTech said in a statement on Tuesday.
Former Morphosys CFO Holstein quit that company in December after almost 10 years there. Previously, he served in various finance and management positions at diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE (DE:).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.