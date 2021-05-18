US lawmaker introduces bill aimed at protecting ‘forked assets’ from IRS By Cointelegraph



US lawmaker introduces bill aimed at protecting ‘forked assets’ from IRS



Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer has reintroduced a bill aimed at preventing the IRS from imposing penalties or fees on crypto taxpayers with forked assets.

In an announcement from Emmer on Monday, the congressperson from Minnesota said he had once again introduced the Safe Harbor for Taxpayers with Forked Assets bill in the United States House of Representatives. If passed in its current state, the bill would create a safe harbor for crypto holders with forked assets, allowing them to be nontaxable events. Further, these conditions would be continued until the Internal Revenue Service provides “clear and consistent guidance on how these transactions should be managed.”

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph