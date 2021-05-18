US FDIC seeks insight on banks’ role in cryptocurrency markets By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

The United States Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is looking for information and public comments on banks’ cryptocurrency-related activities.

The FDIC is the major provider of deposit insurance to U.S. commercial and savings banks, originally created to address bank runs during the Great Depression.