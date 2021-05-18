United States, Germany, Turkey lead search interest in Ethereum By Cointelegraph

The United States is the country most interested in Ether (ETH), followed by Germany and Turkey, an analysis of search data has revealed.

A report by Invezz.com, as reported by Finbold, showed 1,116,000 searches per month for the term “Ether” emanating from the United States. Excluding searches by budding chemists, that’s the equivalent of around 36,000 internet searches per day for the world’s No. 2 cryptocurrency by market capitalization.