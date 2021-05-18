U.S. banking regulator cautions firms against ‘overconfidence’ following pandemic

Article content

WASHINGTON — The new chief of a U.S. banking regulator is cautioning banks to avoid “overconfidence” after weathering the global pandemic, and also flagged climate change as a new risk for the sector.

Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, said Tuesday banks deserved credit for navigating a tumultuous period while still working with struggling borrowers. But he added firms should not get lax as they eye an economic rebound, specifically citing heavy losses by some large banks amid the collapse of Archegos Capital as what to avoid.

“There is a risk of a bit of overconfidence…to think that because everyone has done so well that they’re going to do well at everything as we enter a growth phase,” he told reporters. “Archegos I think is a bit of a flag, because I think that is reflective of at least some banks and firms having gotten complacent.”

Hsu’s comments are an indication that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which oversees national banks, may be sharpening its oversight under his leadership.

Hsu was tapped by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to lead the OCC as acting chief earlier this month. He previously was a top bank supervisor at the Federal Reserve.