Toyota to halt production at two plants due to chip shortage By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on a Corolla model at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp will halt its production operations at the Iwate and Miyagi plants in June due to chip shortage, the automaker said on Tuesday.

Iwate’s two production lines and the Miyagi Ohira plant in eastern Japan will be suspended from three to eight days, affecting production of models including the C-HR and the small SUV Yaris Cross, the company said in a statement.

The suspension will affect the production of 20,000 vehicles, a spokeswoman said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR