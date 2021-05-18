There are now 6,710 Cardano millionaires following latest ADA surge By Cointelegraph

There are now 6,710 Cardano millionaires following latest ADA surge
has rewarded its investors with significant gains this year, with a growing number of holders joining the coveted millionaires’ club following the latest ADA price surge.
Since the start of the year, the number of millionaire investors in ADA has increased more than 13-fold to 6,710 as of May 17, according to United Kingdom-based news agency Finbold. Using data from Coin Metrics, the agency determined that there were just 504 ADA addresses worth at least $1 million on Jan. 1.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.