There are now 6,710 Cardano millionaires following latest ADA surge By Cointelegraph

has rewarded its investors with significant gains this year, with a growing number of holders joining the coveted millionaires’ club following the latest ADA price surge.

Since the start of the year, the number of millionaire investors in ADA has increased more than 13-fold to 6,710 as of May 17, according to United Kingdom-based news agency Finbold. Using data from Coin Metrics, the agency determined that there were just 504 ADA addresses worth at least $1 million on Jan. 1.