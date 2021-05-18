Tether To Go Live on High-Speed Avalanche By CoinQuora



Tether To Go Live on High-Speed Avalanche



Tether (USDT) will go live on the Avalanche blockchain.

Tether is the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap.

Tether revealed its initiative to expand beyond to add a network option for traders to use.

According to a press release on May 17, Tether will go live on for Avalanche’s DeFi ecosystem. Avalanche is a decentralized smart contracts platform created for t…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora