Tether To Go Live on High-Speed Avalanche By CoinQuora

Tether To Go Live on High-Speed Avalanche
- Tether (USDT) will go live on the Avalanche blockchain.
- Tether is the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap.
Tether revealed its initiative to expand beyond to add a network option for traders to use.
According to a press release on May 17, Tether will go live on for Avalanche’s DeFi ecosystem. Avalanche is a decentralized smart contracts platform created for t…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.