Tesla cooperating with Chinese authorities after accident killed police officer By Reuters

2/2



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo



2/2

BEIJING (Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Tuesday it would work with authorities to investigate a car accident in China that local police said caused the death of a police officer and injured another.

A video circulated on China’s Twitter-like Weibo (NASDAQ:) and in local state media showed a Tesla Model X next to two police officers lying on the ground after an accident.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the Monday accident has been detained, police in the eastern city of Taizhou said in a post without explaining the circumstances of the accident.

News of accidents involving Tesla cars in China have gone viral on social media in recent weeks after an unhappy customer made headlines by clambering atop a Tesla at the Shanghai auto show to protest the company’s handling of her complaints.

China is the electric car maker’s second-biggest market, accounting for about 30% of its sales.