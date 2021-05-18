Take-Two Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Take-Two Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4
Investing.com – Take-Two (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Take-Two announced earnings per share of $1.4 on revenue of $784.53M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6821 on revenue of $661.37M.
Take-Two shares are down 19.3% from the beginning of the year, still down 21.85% from its 52 week high of $214.58 set on February 8. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 3.22% from the start of the year.
Take-Two follows other major Technology sector earnings this month
Take-Two’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.
Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.
