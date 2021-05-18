Taiwan’s dollar hits 1-week high, most Asian FX nearly flat

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.040 108.88 -0.15

Sing dlr 1.330 1.3294 -0.08

Taiwan dlr 27.856 27.952 +0.34

Baht 31.430 31.44 +0.03

Peso 47.829 47.85 +0.04

Rupiah 14270.000 14270 +0.00

Rupee 73.045 73.045 0.00

Ringgit 4.124 4.125 +0.02

Yuan 6.428 6.425 -0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.040 103.24 -5.32

Sing dlr 1.330 1.3209 -0.71

Taiwan dlr 27.856 28.483 +2.25

Korean won 1130.500 1086.20 -3.92

Baht 31.430 29.96 -4.68

Peso 47.829 48.01 +0.38

Rupiah 14270.000 14040 -1.61

Rupee 73.045 73.07 +0.03

Ringgit 4.124 4.0400 -2.04

Yuan 6.428 6.5283 +1.56

