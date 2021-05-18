Taiwan shares surge nearly 5%, easing dollar supports Asian FX

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Battered stocks markets in Taiwan and

Singapore jumped on Tuesday, shrugging off fears over the impact

of renewed coronavirus restrictions, while a weaker U.S. dollar

lent support to Asia’s emerging currencies.

Taiwan recouped Monday’s sharp loss, rising nearly 5% while

neighboring Japan, suffering from its own spike in

cases and slow vaccination drive, jumped 2%. Stocks in South

Korea and Singapore were also up over 1%.

While much of the Western world begins easing restrictions,

things are moving in the opposite direction for parts of Asia as

new outbreaks emerge and many struggle to boost vaccinations.

Singapore and Taiwan, hailed for their past success to

taming the spread of COVID-19, tightened curbs recently, with

their stock markets sliding 4.3% and 10.4% in May as of Monday’s

close.

So far Singapore has been among the fastest in the region to

inoculate its population, while Capital Economics says “Taiwan

has plenty of fiscal firepower” and expects support measures to

be announced soon.

“Consumer spending will suffer, but the rest of the economy

should still perform strongly,” the economic research firm said

of Taiwan.

The region’s currencies, led by the Taiwan and

Singapore dollar, largely gained ahead of minutes on

Wednesday from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting, which

may give clues about where monetary policy is headed this year.

Comments by Dallas Fed Bank President that he did not expect

interest rates to rise until next year reassured markets that

the central bank would not tighten early, keeping the dollar

lower against most major currencies.

However, stocks markets in the developing economies of

Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines

were broadly lower as worries over the virus and its impact on

their economies remain.

The rupiah dipped 0.1%, while benchmark 10-year bond

yields edged higher.

Malaysia, which is under a national lockdown, reported its

deadliest day on Monday, while fears rise that mass gatherings

in Indonesia over Eid could trigger a surge of new cases.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Taiwan mobilizes diplomats to seek out COVID-19 shots,

including from the U.S.

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 6 basis points to

6.464%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0334 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan +0.02 -5.43 2.08 3.49

China +0.19 +1.57 0.11 1.39

India +0.00 -0.20 0.00 6.73

Indonesia -0.17 -1.85 -0.38 -2.80

Malaysia +0.08 -2.56 -0.09 -2.78

Philippines +0.02 +0.29 -0.90 -12.79

S.Korea +0.20 -4.09 1.12 10.31

Singapore +0.23 -0.84 1.37 9.78

Taiwan +0.16 +1.74 4.74 9.16

Thailand -0.25 -4.92 0.76 7.70

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR