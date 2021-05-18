Taiwan shares surge nearly 5%, easing dollar supports Asian FX

Article content

Battered stocks markets in Taiwan and

Singapore jumped on Tuesday, shrugging off fears over the impact

of renewed coronavirus restrictions, while a weaker U.S. dollar

lent support to Asia’s emerging currencies.

Taiwan recouped Monday’s sharp loss, rising nearly 5% while

neighboring Japan, suffering from its own spike in

cases and slow vaccination drive, jumped 2%. Stocks in South

Korea and Singapore were also up over 1%.

While much of the Western world begins easing restrictions,

things are moving in the opposite direction for parts of Asia as

new outbreaks emerge and many struggle to boost vaccinations.

Singapore and Taiwan, hailed for their past success to

taming the spread of COVID-19, tightened curbs recently, with

their stock markets sliding 4.3% and 10.4% in May as of Monday’s

close.

So far Singapore has been among the fastest in the region to

inoculate its population, while Capital Economics says “Taiwan

has plenty of fiscal firepower” and expects support measures to

be announced soon.

“Consumer spending will suffer, but the rest of the economy

should still perform strongly,” the economic research firm said

of Taiwan.

The region’s currencies, led by the Taiwan and