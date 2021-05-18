Stocks near flat to higher; dollar touches lowest since late February

Article content

NEW YORK — Stock indexes globally were flat to higher on Tuesday with technology shares recovering on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar touched its lowest level since late February.

The S&P 500 was little changed as losses in telecom shares overshadowed upbeat news from some retailers. Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, raised its full-year earnings forecast.

AT&T Inc added to losses from Monday, when it said it would cut its dividend payout ratio.

The S&P 500 technology index was up 0.2%.

Investors have been weighing whether rising inflationary pressure in the United States could force the Federal Reserve to reduce its support in order to prevent the world’s largest economy from overheating.

Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida on Monday pointed to the weak April jobs report as proof of weakness in the economy.

Several Fed policymakers are expected to speak this week and the U.S. central bank is due on Wednesday to release the minutes from its April policy meeting, which will be read closely for any indications about where monetary policy is headed this year.

“We’re seeing this dollar weakness against numerous pairs and the market is starting to believe the Fed that we’re going to have low interest rates a lot longer,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.