Sterling strengthens to $1.42, boosted by dollar weakness

Article content

LONDON — Dollar weakness saw the British pound rise to a three-month high on Tuesday, briefly strengthening above $1.42, with sentiment also lifted by news that UK unemployment fell in the first quarter.

The dollar index was at a three-month low after Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan reiterated his view that he did not expect interest rates to rise until next year.

Expectations that U.S. interest rates would remain low helped offset concerns over rising COVID-19 infections in Asia.

The pound rose above $1.42 for the first time since February in early London trading, reaching as high as $1.422. At 1132 GMT it was up around 0.4% on the day at $1.41945.

However, it was down 0.1% against the euro, at 86.035 pence per euro.

“At the moment we’re seeing the latest leg higher in cable being driven by the broad sell-off in the U.S. dollar,” said Simon Harvey, FX analyst at Monex Europe.

“At the same time you’ve got the very preliminary stages of the second reopening which is boosting sentiment but we’re yet to see it translate into how robust the economic recovery will be.”

Britain’s unemployment rate unexpectedly fell again, to 4.8% between January and March, a period which the country spent under a tight COVID lockdown, and hiring rose further in April.