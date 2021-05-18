Spanish study finds AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose is safe and effective By Reuters

© Reuters. A box and a vial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a general practice facility, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
MADRID (Reuters) – A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer (NYSE:)’s drug to people who already received a first shot of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) vaccine is highly safe and effective, the researchers said on Tuesday.
The so-called Combivacs study, run by Spain’s state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the immune response in people who received a Pfizer shot was between 30 and 40 times greater than in a control group who only had AstraZeneca dose.
Few serious side effects were reported among the 600 participants, the authors said.
