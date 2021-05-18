Siemens Energy says it has no plans for full Siemens Gamesa takeover

Article content

Siemens Energy said on Tuesday it has no current plans to buy the one third of wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa it does not already own, denying a Spanish newspaper report it had engaged banks to help it make such a move.

Spain’s stock market regulator suspended trading in Siemens Gamesa’s shares after Expansion newspaper said Siemens AG had hired Morgan Stanley to review options for the Spain-based business, including a possible takeover and withdrawal from the market.

Expansion said Siemens AG had hired the bank through Siemens Energy, which owns 67% of Siemens Gamesa. The conglomerate holds 35% of Siemens Energy directly, and another 10% via its pension fund.

The paper said Siemens had also hired Deutsche Bank to give an independent valuation.

Hours after the shares were suspended, Siemens Energy wrote in a letter to the Spanish regulator that it regularly reviewed its entire portfolio and that this included its stake in Siemens Gamesa.

“While we can of course not exclude any scenario in the future, we can confirm that SIEAG (Siemens Energy) is currently not working on a takeover bid in relation to SGRE (Siemens Gamesa),” the letter said, adding none of the mentioned banks had been mandated.