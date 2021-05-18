Shell shareholders overwhelmingly support energy transition plan By Reuters



LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) shareholders overwhelmingly supported the company’s energy transition strategy in a vote at its annual general meeting, the company said on Tuesday.

According to a tally of most votes, the resolution won 88.74% of votes.

Shareholders also rejected by a vote of 69.53% a second climate resolution filed by activist group Follow This urging Shell to set more “inspirational” greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.