Shell shareholders overwhelmingly support energy transition plan By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) shareholders overwhelmingly supported the company’s energy transition strategy in a vote at its annual general meeting, the company said on Tuesday.

According to a tally of most votes, the resolution won 88.74% of votes.

Shareholders also rejected by a vote of 69.53% a second climate resolution filed by activist group Follow This urging Shell to set more “inspirational” greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR