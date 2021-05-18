Shell shareholders overwhelmingly support energy transition plan By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) shareholders overwhelmingly supported the company’s energy transition strategy in a vote at its annual general meeting, the company said on Tuesday.
According to a tally of most votes, the resolution won 88.74% of votes.
Shareholders also rejected by a vote of 69.53% a second climate resolution filed by activist group Follow This urging Shell to set more “inspirational” greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.
