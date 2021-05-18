Shares of Brazilian meatpackers slide on Argentina beef export ban

Article content

SAO PAULO — Shares in Brazilian meatpackers slid on Tuesday after their operations in Argentina were hit with a 30-day beef export ban in that country, as Buenos Aires struggles to rein in rampant inflation.

The decision mainly affects Brazil-based Marfrig and Minerva, which have multiple plants there.

Minerva will potentially be most affected because its operations in Argentina represent about 10% of global sales, said Rodrigo Brolo, head of agribusiness advisory at Criteria Investimentos.

Minerva’s potential use of Brazil as an alternative export base is not so simple, Brolo said, because Argentina’s cattle and cuts sold by the company from there are different.

The ban unveiled on Tuesday unnerved Argentine farm groups, which said they would halt trading of livestock in protest against the move to tamp down high inflation.

Alcides Torres, director at consultancy Scot, said Brazil could benefit from Argentina’s beef export ban because buyers like China could look for other suppliers.

But Lygia Pimentel, a director at consultancy Agrifatto, told Reuters that a potential rise in demand for Brazil’s beef could put even more pressure on cattle prices, which are already squeezing local meatpackers.