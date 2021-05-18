Scores missing at sea as cyclone pummels Indian coast, killing at least 29

Article content

AHMEDABAD — The Indian Navy mounted a massive air and sea rescue mission on Tuesday for 81 oil workers and crew whose barge sank in heavy seas following a powerful cyclone that tore up the west coast killing at least 29 people.

Around 180 of those on board the barge, which sank off the coast of Mumbai, were rescued from the huge waves, the navy said.

The cyclone has piled up pressure on the government at a time when India is grappling with a staggering rise in coronavirus cases and deaths as well as a shortage of beds and oxygen in hospitals.

“This is one of the most challenging search and rescue operations I have seen in the last four decades,” Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, told Reuters partner ANI on Tuesday.

Navy spokesman Vivek Madhwal said waves reached 20 to 25 feet, amid poor visibility. Three more barges were adrift near the Gujarat coast but rescue operations were said to be under control.

Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to batter the west coast in two decades, ripped out power pylons, trees and caused house collapses killing at least 29 people, authorities said.

The storm made landfall in Gujarat state on Monday and was expected to weaken overnight, the Indian Meteorological Department said.