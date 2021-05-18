Revuto Raises $1.7M To Support Payment Development on ADA By CoinQuora



Revuto Raises $1.7M To Support Payment Development on ADA



Revuto raises $1.7 million on its private round.

The team plans to support the development of a crypto payment solution on .

Revuto will be conducting a live event on Youtube on May 19, 2021.

On Tuesday, Revuto completed a $1.7 million private token sale. The token sale proceeds will help deliver a subscription payment solution on Cardano.

In addition, the Revuto app has also recorded more than 1 million registrations in just 14 days. Surprisingly, one of the reasons for its fast-growing registrations is its referral program.

In line with this, starting at 8:00 AM UTC on May 19, 2021, the Revuto team will initiate a live event on Youtube. Here, they will be announcing their first public token sale on Cardano.

Prior to this, Revuto successfully launched the public sale of its native token REVU. Thus, several leading blockchain investors participated in the recent private round.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

