Reveal Group Wins Global Business Solution Partner of the Year Award at Blue Prism World 2021

Key Blue Prism partner, Reveal Group awarded for creating the most impactful solution for delivering a replicable business outcome for the second year in a row.

NEW YORK & SYDNEY — Reveal Group, a leading Intelligent Automation services company, has received the Global Business Solution Partner of the Year award for the second year in a row at Blue Prism World 2021, recognizing their excellence in delivering Blue Prism’s intelligent automation offering. This global award is for the partner who has created the most impactful solution, which includes Blue Prism as the platform for delivering a replicable business outcome within a specific sector, industry, or functional area. Reveal Group’s RoboSuite combined with the Blue Prism platform has provided truly transformative results.

Winning this award for the second year in a row is a testament to Reveal Group’s growing global footprint and expertise in Blue Prism. The 2021 Blue Prism Partner Excellence Awards program has been the most impressive yet with nominations increasing two-fold this year. The outstanding quality of entries meant that choosing the 11 global winners proved a very difficult decision for the judges.

Chief Partner Strategy Officer for Blue Prism, Linda Dotts, says: “We’ve built a comprehensive ecosystem of intelligent automation pioneers, innovators, developers and doers at Blue Prism. We value our partner community for its positive impact on our shared customers. Their solutions built on the Blue Prism intelligent automation platform provide a way for organizations to approach work in a new, more agile way. Congratulations to Reveal Group on your global award, together we are truly inspiring customers with the transformative power of intelligent automation.”