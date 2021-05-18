Reopening optimism pushes European stocks closer to record high By Reuters

(Reuters) – European stocks neared record high on Tuesday on optimism around several countries easing economic restrictions, falling unemployment rate in the United Kingdom and strong earnings reports from companies.

The pan-European index rose 0.7% by 0716 GMT, trading just shy of its record high hit last week, with economy-linked cyclical sectors like miners and automakers leading the gains.

The German rose 0.8% to hit a record high, while Italy’s added 0.8% to fresh pre-pandemic highs.

Milan-listed shares of Stellantis gained 1.3% ahead of the announcement of ties with Foxconn.

The world’s biggest maker of hearing aids Sonova Holding surged 8.5% after predicting strong growth this year due to a market recovery and new products.

Meanwhile, Vodafone (NASDAQ:) fell 7.2% after the UK mobile operator reported a 1.2% drop in full-year adjusted earnings as COVID-19 hit roaming revenue and handset sales.

