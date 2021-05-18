Rapper Drake invests in faux-chicken maker’s $40-million round

Drake, who has said he’s a vegetarian, adds to the growing list of celebrities backing faux meat

In another sign of the faux meat boom, Daring Foods Inc. has raised US$40 million from investors — including entertainer Drake — after debuting its plant-based chicken last year.

The series B funding round was led by D1 Capital Partners and joined by existing investors Maveron and Palm Tree Crew, Daring said. The company, which declined to comment on its valuation, raised US$8 million in October.

While faux beef has demanded much of the attention in the imitation meat category, chicken is the most popular meat in the U.S., making it an obvious target for plant-based manufacturers. The global plant-based chicken category is projected to reach US$8 billion by 2030, according to an estimate from Future Market Insights.

“The first wave of plant-based was really focused on taste and texture, but then you had the sacrifice of other elements, like health,” said Ross Mackay, a co-founder who serves as Daring’s chief executive officer. Unlike other plant-based meats, Daring highlights its low calories and short ingredient list.