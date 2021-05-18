Pelosi says U.S. should diplomatically boycott 2022 Olympics in China By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a news conference in the United States Capitol about the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, in Washington, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the United States should carry out a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China’s human rights abuses.
Pelosi, a Democrat, told a Congressional hearing on the issue that heads of state who attend Olympic events in China would not have moral authority to speak out about human rights.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.