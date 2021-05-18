Paralink Partners With Polkalokr to Integrate Token Locking By CoinQuora

Paralink Partners With Polkalokr to Integrate Token Locking
- Paralink announced a partnership with Polkalokr.
- The partnership will enable Polkalokr to use Paralink’s multi-chain oracle.
Paralink announced a partnership with Polkalokr. The team said they are pleased to team up with Polkalokr. Polkalokr is a highly customizable escrow for token economics.
Of note, the partnership will enable Polkalokr to use Paralink’s multi-chain oracle. In turn, this will allow the exchange to deliver a more reliable and efficient ecosystem by using real-world data feeds.
To address the partnership, the Paralink team said,
“Today, blockchain applications are limited by the range of use cases they can serve. Without real-world data, blockchains and decentralized services are unable to provide insurance, prediction markets, and other real-world applications. This can be solved by using oracles that retrieve real-world data so that it can be used in such applications”.
In addition, Paralink noted that by using real-world data related to a real-time fee…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
