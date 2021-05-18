Paralink Partners With Polkalokr to Integrate Token Locking By CoinQuora



Paralink Partners With Polkalokr to Integrate Token Locking



Paralink announced a partnership with Polkalokr. The team said they are pleased to team up with Polkalokr. Polkalokr is a highly customizable escrow for token economics.

Of note, the partnership will enable Polkalokr to use Paralink’s multi-chain oracle. In turn, this will allow the exchange to deliver a more reliable and efficient ecosystem by using real-world data feeds.

To address the partnership, the Paralink team said,

“Today, blockchain applications are limited by the range of use cases they can serve. Without real-world data, blockchains and decentralized services are unable to provide insurance, prediction markets, and other real-world applications. This can be solved by using oracles that retrieve real-world data so that it can be used in such applications”.

In addition, Paralink noted that by using real-world data related to a real-time fee…

