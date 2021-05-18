Paralink Partners With Polkalokr to Integrate Token Locking By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Paralink Partners With Polkalokr to Integrate Token Locking
  • Paralink announced a partnership with Polkalokr.
  • The partnership will enable Polkalokr to use Paralink’s multi-chain oracle.

Paralink announced a partnership with Polkalokr. The team said they are pleased to team up with Polkalokr. Polkalokr is a highly customizable escrow for token economics.

Of note, the partnership will enable Polkalokr to use Paralink’s multi-chain oracle. In turn, this will allow the exchange to deliver a more reliable and efficient ecosystem by using real-world data feeds.

To address the partnership, the Paralink team said,

“Today, blockchain applications are limited by the range of use cases they can serve. Without real-world data, blockchains and decentralized services are unable to provide insurance, prediction markets, and other real-world applications. This can be solved by using oracles that retrieve real-world data so that it can be used in such applications”.

In addition, Paralink noted that by using real-world data related to a real-time fee…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR