Home Business Oil Inventories Rise by 0.62M Barrels Last Week: API By Investing.com

Oil Inventories Rise by 0.62M Barrels Last Week: API By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters.

By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week, adding to investor concerns of a jump in global oil supplies amid growing expectations an Iran nuclear deal is near.

, the benchmark for U.S. crude prices, was down $0.98 a barrel to $65.30 on the news, after settling down $0.49 at $65.41 a barrel.

rose by 620,000 barrels for the week ended May 13, according to an estimate released Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute. That compared with a draw of 2.5 million barrels reported by the API for the previous week.

The API also showed that gasoline inventories fell by about 2.8 million last week, compared with a 5.6 million build in the prior week, and distillate stocks slipped by about 2.6 million barrels.

The official government inventory report due Wednesday is expected to show weekly U.S. increased by about 1.6 million barrels last week.

Traders on Tuesday digested conflicting reports on how close Iran is to securing a nuclear deal that could lift restrictions on the Islamic Republic and raise the prospect of Iranian crude exports.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©