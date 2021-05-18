Nvidia extends limits on crypto mining to newest gaming graphics cards By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Graphics card giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:) said that the hash rate limiter on its RTX 3060 graphics cards would also be introduced in other RTX 30 series GPUs in an attempt to disincentivize crypto miners.

In an announcement from Nvidia on Tuesday, the company said it would be applying a reduced hash rate to its newly manufactured GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. The models will be identified by a “Lite Hash Rate,” or LHR, label, aimed at getting its graphics processing units, or GPUs, to its target customers rather than cryptocurrency miners.