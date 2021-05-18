New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The New York state attorney general’s office said on Tuesday it has told the Trump Organization its investigation of the company run by former President Donald Trump is now a criminal probe, not purely civil.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” he said.

