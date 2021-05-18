NetEase Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. NetEase Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – NetEase (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

NetEase announced earnings per share of 7.47 on revenue of 20.52B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 6.35 on revenue of 20.13B.

NetEase shares are up 9.73% from the beginning of the year, still down 21.77% from its 52 week high of 134.33 set on February 11. They are outperforming the which is up 3.67% from the start of the year.

NetEase shares gained 0.18% in intra-day trade following the report.

NetEase follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

NetEase’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of 1.4 on revenue of 89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of 0.9864 on revenue of 77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of 1.95 on revenue of 41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of 1.78 on revenue of 41.04B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar