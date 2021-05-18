MicroStrategy buys the dip, acquires $10M in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has scooped up another $10 million worth of (BTC), signaling the company’s relentless conviction in the digital asset amid the latest price collapse.

The cash amount earned MicroStrategy 229 BTC at an average price of $43,663, the company confirmed Tuesday in a Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The acquisition came just five days after the business intelligence firm purchased 271 BTC for an average price of $55,387.