MicroStrategy buys the dip, acquires $10M in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

MicroStrategy buys the dip, acquires $10M in Bitcoin
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has scooped up another $10 million worth of (BTC), signaling the company’s relentless conviction in the digital asset amid the latest price collapse.
The cash amount earned MicroStrategy 229 BTC at an average price of $43,663, the company confirmed Tuesday in a Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The acquisition came just five days after the business intelligence firm purchased 271 BTC for an average price of $55,387.
