Luxury yacht firm accepts Bitcoin, hosts mobile and web services on blockchain By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Luxury yacht firm accepts Bitcoin, hosts mobile and web services on blockchain

A luxury yacht firm has announced it will begin accepting cryptocurrency for its services and expects to see an immediate 40% growth increase from (BTC) payments in the first year.

In addition to accepting Bitcoin payments, the firm also announced that it would base its web and mobile services on blockchain technology as it provided more transactional security than any other system.