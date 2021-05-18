Lucidea, Developer of AchivEra Archival CMS to Sponsor Virtual ASA 2021

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea will participate in the virtual Archives Society of Alberta Conference on May 28th as a Supporting Sponsor.

Lucidea is a trusted technology partner in the archives community. Their flagship archival CMS, ArchivEra, offers capabilities that support visitor engagement and expanded curation to better educate your audience—as well as innovative options that enable researchers and others to discover and search your precious collections on the web.

ArchivEra’s purpose-built modules and effective workflows help archivists process collections seamlessly and present them online—opening archives to everyone and creating a community that makes memories together. It is Lucidea’s hope that our archival collections management software is helping mitigate the effects of the current pandemic on archival institutions, collections, and the profession.

Lucidea is sponsoring “behind the scenes” at ASA, so for further information about their archival collections management solutions, visit https://lucidea.com/archiveraor phone 604 278 6717, or email sales@lucidea.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006108/en/

Contacts

Mark Maslowski

Marketing Manager

604-278-6717

mmaslowski@lucidea.com

#distro