Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $274.334 by 22:53 (02:53 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $18.548B, or 0.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $273.427 to $300.240 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 28.48%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.301B or 3.84% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $262.3621 to $338.8282 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 34.68% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,700.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.62% on the day.

was trading at $3,158.05 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.28%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $768.863B or 39.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $369.834B or 19.03% of the total cryptocurrency market value.