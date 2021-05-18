Liberty Gold Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Resource Estimate at TV Tower, Western Turkey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 6, 2021, the Company has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 Technical Report for the TV Tower Property, Western Turkey.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report is entitled “Updated Technical Report and Resource Estimate, TV Tower Property, Çanakkale, Western Turkey”, effective February 9, 2021 and signed May 18, 2021 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report was authored by independent Qualified Persons and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company’s website at www.libertygold.ca.

The TV Tower Property is located in the Biga Peninsula, home to numerous epithermal gold and silver and gold-copper porphyry deposits, mines and development projects. The project is road accessible year-round and close to power generation facilities and deep-water ports. The Technical Report details maiden resource estimates on five deposits comprising gold-copper porphyry, high sulphidation epithermal gold oxide and supergene copper mineralization.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration and Geoscience, Liberty Gold, is the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

