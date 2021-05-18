Kaia Gerber Talks About Relationship With Jacob Elordi

Oh, to be young and in love.
When it comes to having a love life in the limelight, Kaia Gerber is no stranger to that.
Dating rumors sparked after she was spotted with Euphoria and The Kissing Booth actor Jacob Elordi in early September 2020.
Kaia recently gave fans some insight into her relationship after getting candid in an interview with Vogue.
“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she said.
While the two new love birds are usually pretty quiet when it comes to their relationship, it seems like it’s been nothing but smooth sailing so far. Congrats to the happy couple!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!