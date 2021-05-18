JPMorgan shareholders vote to back board members, executive compensation By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A majority of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) shareholders voted to approve bank executives’ compensation packages and to elect all of the board members at the annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
Nearly half of all shares were cast in favor of two shareholder proposals: one that would reduce the ownership threshold required for investors to act by written consent and another requiring that the chairman of the board be an independent member.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.