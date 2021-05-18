Jason Derulo Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend Jena Frumes

“The happiest day of my life.”
The singer took to Instagram today to announce the birth of his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes.
“The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home,” he wrote in the caption. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes.”
The model gave birth to their son in May, and she also shared some sweet pics of their kid on Instagram.
“A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king 👑🥺💛,” Frumes wrote. “Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful.”
“I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed👶🏽🙏🏽 05/08/2021✨,” Frumes continued. “I love you forever, @jasonderulo 😘.”
“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our [lives],” he said at the time.
“Whenever he hears music, he just starts dancing. I want to do a TikTok on it because I just picture him in there just getting it,” he said.
Looks like Derulo won’t have to wait long to make that video, because his son is here and now Derulo can do all sorts of cool things with his child!
