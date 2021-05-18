Jaguar Land Rover parent logs March-quarter loss By Reuters

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s Tata Motors (NYSE:) Ltd posted a narrower quarterly loss on Tuesday, as semiconductor shortages and supply disruptions continued to hurt sales for the carmaker.

Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reported a consolidated net loss of 76.05 billion rupees ($1.04 billion) for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of 98.94 billion rupees a year earlier.

The luxury carmaker had reported a loss last year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit its business across several key markets.

($1 = 73.0510 Indian rupees)

