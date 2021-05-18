Invest in health or face credit ratings ‘stick’ -WHO’s expert panel

Article content

BRUSSELS — States that invest too little in public health could have their credit ratings cut, according to the chair of a World Health Organization panel that wants a new global body set up to spell out the risks to financial stability from healthcare failures.

The comments by Mario Monti come before a global health summit on Friday in Rome at which leaders of the Group of 20 richest economies will discuss the coronavirus emergency and how to prevent major health crises in future.

“A pandemic like this one poses huge threats not just to financial stability but to the whole economic and financial system,” Monti told Reuters.

The former Italian prime minister chairs the WHO’s Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development, set up last September by the world health body’s chief for Europe, Hans Kluge.

It has recommended the G20 establish a Global Health Board which would work to prevent future pandemics by identifying risks, setting global benchmarks for preparedness and promoting investment in health infrastructure.

A report by the panel cited estimates that more than $10 trillion has been lost globally because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns to control its spread that have closed businesses and confined people to their homes.