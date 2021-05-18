Intertape Polymer Group® Launches New Flame Retardant Polyethylene Tape Ideal for Marine, Construction and Manufacturing Markets

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (“IPG” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer in tapes and films, announced the launch of a new flame retardant polyethylene (PE) tape called PEFR.

IPG’s PEFR polyethylene tape is a heavy-duty tape ideal for healthcare facilities, institutional buildings, laboratories, shipyards and construction sites where flame retardant materials are required to add a critical layer of security of fire protection. It is ideal for use in abatement, surface protection, marine and heavy equipment preservation and long-term storage.

PEFR’s aggressive rubber adhesive is formulated to create a conformable water tight seal and provide an additional layer of fire and flame resistance and is ideal for use with flame retardant films, surface protection and textiles. Its moisture and solvent resistance deliver excellent results in a variety of environmental conditions. PEFR is strong and durable with aggressive adhesion to a variety of surfaces but is repositionable during use without leaving messy residue.

PEFR meets fire test requirements and passes flame retardancy standards established in NFPA 701 (Fire Test for Flame Propagation of Textiles and Films that measures the ignition resistance of the tape when applied to surfaces). Additionally, PEFR is tested in accordance to ASTM E 84 (UL 723) meeting Class A and Type 1 ratings.

“PEFR tape is ideal for use in the institutional and construction markets where heavy-duty, flame retardant surface protection, seaming or sealing is needed, especially when used around highly combustible gases,” stated Anthony Vigliotti, Product Manager. “It is also often required for various marine refurbishment and naval base abatement and remediation applications.”

“It’s is an excellent product for use in seaming films, hanging sheeting, sealing marine preservation films in a variety of settings including hospitals, nursing homes, medical facilities and marine shipyards,” explained Jeff Coats, Director of Market Development. “Meeting both NFPA 701 and Class A ratings as defined by ASTM E 84 makes PEFR an economical and essential tool.”

For additional information regarding the PEFR or other IPG polyethylene tape products, please contact your local IPG sales representative or visit www.itape.com.

ABOUT INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, IPG employs approximately 3,700 employees with operations in 31 locations, including 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe. For more information about IPG, visit www.itape.com.

