Institutions dump BTC as volume soars for Ether funds By Cointelegraph

Institutions dump BTC as volume soars for Ether funds
CoinShares’ weekly Digital Asset Fund Flows report has revealed last week saw the largest in the report’s history as Elon Musk’s Twitter account again wreaked havoc in the crypto markets.
The May 17 report notes $98 million exited Bitcoin investment products last week, equating to 0.2% of total assets under management, or AUM. “While small, this marks the largest outflow we have recorded,” CoinShares noted.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.