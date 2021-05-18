Institutions dump BTC as volume soars for Ether funds By Cointelegraph

CoinShares’ weekly Digital Asset Fund Flows report has revealed last week saw the largest in the report’s history as Elon Musk’s Twitter account again wreaked havoc in the crypto markets.

The May 17 report notes $98 million exited Bitcoin investment products last week, equating to 0.2% of total assets under management, or AUM. “While small, this marks the largest outflow we have recorded,” CoinShares noted.