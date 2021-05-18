Indian neobank aims to feed those affected by pandemic By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
‘Crypto for COVID’: Indian neobank aims to feed those affected by pandemic

Cashaa, a crypto banking platform with physical branches across India, is launching an initiative aimed at bringing crypto enthusiasts together to provide food supplies to those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an announcement from Cashaa on Tuesday, the platform’s “Crypto for COVID” plan involves building a community of crypto users who will give underprivileged families in India the food they need for a month. As part of the initiative, Cashaa’s team is also providing curated ration kits intended to feed a family of four for up to two weeks.