Howard Levitt: Law firm loses appeal for wrongful dismissal and pays substantial damages — for being a bully

Law firm publicly fired law student based on harsh, unwarranted accusations and paid the price Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto

Article content By Howard Levitt and Tahir Khorasanee Sometimes a mistake can end up well. But that is seldom true in employment law. At trial, Melissa Ojanen, a law student, was awarded $68,934 after being dismissed by her law firm. The Court of Appeal for British Columbia increased those damages to $193,934. Surprisingly, it was the employer, Acumen Law, who appealed the trial decision and suffered its financial and reputational consequences I have often counselled employers who come to me to appeal an unsuccessful trial judgement to consider one fact: Few trial judgements get reported. If the employer’s conduct is potentially embarrassing in any respect, there is a much greater chance that the media will learn of it if there is an appeal. Even if an employer has an arguable case and might succeed on appeal, is it worth the potential public scrutiny? Ojanen was working with Acumen Law, a firm specializing in impaired driving law, on a training contract, called articling. On Sept. 12, 2016, Ojanen commenced the in-class component of her training — the Professional Legal Training Course.

Article content Between Sept. 10 to 14, Paul Doroshenko, a founding member of Acumen Law, learned of and investigated a blog he believed threatened the firm’s competitive position. He made an inquiry on Sept. 13 in the name of a friend, Mr. Seal. It generated an unsigned response from Ojanen’s then-husband’s email account. A follow-up inquiry generated a second response on Sept. 14 from the same email account: “If you are comfortably within the 7-day period I would recommend contacting a law firm, they [may] be able to handle the whole process for you,” the email said. “I do work for Acumen Law as a law student. But whatever you choose, I do recommend hiring a lawyer to deal with your son’s situation. My name is Melissa (this is my husband’s email). I hope this has been helpful.” The email was signed “Melissa.” Two days later, on Sept. 16, 2016, in front of her classmates, Acumen Law served Ojanen with a termination letter and a notice of civil claim for breach of contract, theft, trespass and wrongful use of materials. Doroshenko simultaneously filed a report with the Law Society of British Columbia. In turn, Ojanen commenced a claim for wrongful dismissal. This case is a good illustration of the difficult decisions that employers sometimes face. When Acumen Law fired Ojanen it appeared to have some grounds for suspicion. The standard for dismissal for cause is extremely high. Employers should ideally consult employment lawyers as soon as there is suspicion of misconduct to ascertain how to best respond.

Article content The trial judge concluded Acumen’s suspicions were unfounded. Further, the judge found the conduct of Acumen and Doroshenko was unfair and unduly insensitive. Doroshenko decided to dismiss Ojanen without asking her about her involvement with the blog or her intentions in undertaking it. He had never informed her that internet postings that encroached on Acumen’s practice were forbidden. It was a deliberate public firing. The decision to serve Ojanen with legal documents in front of her classmates was unnecessary and psychologically devastating. Acumen and Doroshenko accused Ojanen of deceit and dishonesty. The accusations were harsh and unwarranted, and their only basis for them were unfounded suspicions. The obvious consequence of the termination, lawsuit and Doroshenko’s report to the Law Society, was to render Ojanen unemployable in the legal profession for so long as the allegations against her remained in play. Acumen and Doroshenko persisted in unfounded allegations against Ojanen throughout the litigation process to trial, three years later. In short, the trial judge found Doroshenko’s response to be disproportionate and bullying. Here is what Doroshenko and Acumen Law should have done: Communicated its policy to its staff that internet postings that encroached on Acumen’s practice interests were forbidden. Doroshenko should have put his findings and the Sept. 14 email to Ojanen and requested an explanation. If Ojanen had lied, Acumen Law would have had just cause for her termination.

