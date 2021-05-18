How Halsey Met Their Boyfriend Alev Aydin

Alev, please turn this story into the next movie you write.
In the announcement post, she tagged her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, as the bump.
This was the first many fans heard of their relationship, even though the pair had been spotted together as early as March 2019.
Speaking of throwbacks, a fan recently asked Halsey on Twitter about the biopic they had in development in 2018.
The “Without Me” singer revealed that love got in the way.
“Alev was supposed to be writing it the past three years, and we slowly fell in love instead,” she wrote. “You know the rest.”
I think their story sounds like the start of the perfect rom-com. Hopefully that can be Halsey and Alev’s next collaboration!
