How Halsey Met Their Boyfriend Alev Aydin

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Alev, please turn this story into the next movie you write.

When Halsey announced their pregnancy back in January, it was pretty shocking, to say the least.

In the announcement post, she tagged her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, as the bump.

This was the first many fans heard of their relationship, even though the pair had been spotted together as early as March 2019.

Speaking of throwbacks, a fan recently asked Halsey on Twitter about the biopic they had in development in 2018.


@ColHas28 / Via Twitter: @ColHals28

The “Without Me” singer revealed that love got in the way.

bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest! https://t.co/3g36RC7bmC


@iamhalsey / Via Twitter: @halsey

“Alev was supposed to be writing it the past three years, and we slowly fell in love instead,” she wrote. “You know the rest.”

I think their story sounds like the start of the perfect rom-com. Hopefully that can be Halsey and Alev’s next collaboration!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR